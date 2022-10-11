A study has said that the Central government needs to invest 5 per cent of the Gross Domestic Product (GDP) to create full employment in the country. The study by the People’s Commission on Employment and Unemployment also mentioned that the government needs to enact a 'Right to Work' legislation to ensure full employment in the country.

The People's Commission on Employment and Unemployment, set up by Desh Bachao Abhiyan, released its study 'Right to Work: Feasible and Indispensable for India to be a truly Civilized and Democratic Nation' on Tuesday, 11 October.

The report also stated that full employment cannot be achieved through a piecemeal approach as it requires drastic changes in the legal, socio-political and economic aspects, suggesting that the government should enact a ‘Right to Work’ law to guarantee decent livelihood for the Indian citizens.

The study said that creating employment for 21.8 crore people needs investment of ₹13.52 lakh crore per annum which is 5 per cent of the GDP and “increasing that expenditure by 1 per cent of the GDP for the next five years".

The study said if the employment is increased, it will lead to greater production and demand. On the point of “shortage of resources", the study said it was an invalid argument “since it can be self-financing". According to the study, at present about 30.4 crore workers are properly employed. It said that if a “workable alternative to the present system imposed by international finance capital is worked out in India, it can be a model which other developing nations can also follow".

It stressed that having a more civilized and democratic society when the country moves towards full employment is possible. The report noted that new technology being evolved in the advanced countries may be appropriate but not necessarily good as it lowers the employment potential.