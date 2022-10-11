Investment of 5% GDP needed to create full employment: Study2 min read . Updated: 11 Oct 2022, 07:32 PM IST
- A study has said that an investment of ₹13.52 lakh crore is needed to ensure full employment in the country
A study has said that the Central government needs to invest 5 per cent of the Gross Domestic Product (GDP) to create full employment in the country. The study by the People’s Commission on Employment and Unemployment also mentioned that the government needs to enact a 'Right to Work' legislation to ensure full employment in the country.