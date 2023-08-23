Investors Are Finally Making Money on Bonds and CDs. Be Prepared to Pay Taxes.

Americans are taking advantage of higher returns on their Treasury bills and other fixed-income investments. That joy might be dampened when they see their tax bills.

Over the past five weeks, investors have put a net $91.1 billion into money-market funds, according to Refinitiv Lipper data as of last Wednesday. U.S. government bonds, high-yield bonds and bond funds, and a host of other fixed-income assets have been similarly popular. I bonds were so popular last year that the Treasury Department website crashed.

The driving force pushing Americans back into fixed income is returns. For over a decade, most of these assets gave investors next to nothing to hold them. Now, many are returning 4% or more a year.

All that extra return comes with a catch. The same investment that left you with a tiny tax bill two years ago might now cost a lot of money at tax time. In nearly all cases, no tax is withheld, meaning many taxpayers will get a surprise tax bill next spring.

“Rates have been so low for so long, people aren’t used to actually receiving interest income and they don’t realize it’s taxable," said Neil Denman, a certified public accountant in Little Rock, Ark.

Denman said that if you’ve got $2,000 of interest income, and you’re in the 30% tax bracket, that’s an extra $600 of tax you might not have been planning on. More specifically, he said if you’ve got $100,000 in a money-market fund earning 5%, that’s $5,000 in interest and potentially $1,500 in taxes.

Whether you’re investing in a high-yielding money-market account, a certificate of deposit, or an I Bond, there are different tax rules. You might owe federal income taxes or state income taxes or both. You might owe taxes this year, next year or decades from now. Your tax bracket and your state of residency come into play.

These tax considerations affect people in taxable accounts rather than tax-deferred retirement plans such as IRAs and 401(k)s. Earning more investment income in taxable accounts can push you into a higher tax bracket and cause unintended consequences, said Dan Griffith, director of wealth strategy at Huntington Private Bank in Canton, Ohio.

For lower-income people, that could mean getting taxed on Social Security benefits. For higher-income people, that could mean facing the 3.8% net investment income tax that applies once your adjusted gross income is above $200,000 for most single filers or $250,000 for most married couples.

Here are the tax details on various fixed income investments.

I bonds. Investors flocked into these inflation-adjusted U.S. savings bonds last year when they were earning a 9.62% annual rate, and they’re still buying them even though the rate is now 4.3% for new purchases.

There are no state or local taxes on the interest earned, which is a benefit for investors in high tax states. Generally, I bonds aren’t taxed at the federal level until you cash them in. There is an option to pay the federal income tax annually. In certain cases, you may be able to exclude all or part of the interest from federal income taxes if you use the proceeds to pay for higher education.

Certificates of deposit. Interest earned on CDs is taxed as ordinary income at the federal and state level, typically in the year you earn the interest. On a five-year CD, for example, you’d owe taxes on the interest earned and paid out each year.

Money-market funds. Money-market funds can be subject to federal and state income taxes. There are taxable money-market funds and tax-free money-market funds, depending on the underlying investments in the fund.

Treasury bills. Treasury bills are generally exempt from state and local taxes. You’ll owe federal taxes as interest payments roll in each year when you file your federal tax return. If you buy Treasurys on the TreasuryDirect website, you can elect tax withholding.

Municipal bonds. Income from bonds issued by state, city and local governments is generally free from federal income taxes and from state income taxes in the state where the bond was issued. If you live in Arkansas and have an Arkansas bond, it would be tax-free, but if you have a Missouri bond, you’d owe Arkansas income tax on it, Denman said. Some states do tax interest on their own bonds. Some states don’t tax interest on muni bonds from any state.

Some investors should check whether they need to make estimated tax payments throughout the year or adjust their tax withholding, based on the new higher yields they’re earning, said Edward Ryan, an enrolled agent in Rutherford, N.J.

“Two years ago we were updating estimates because there were a lot of gains in the stock market. Now you have to look at the fixed-income piece," he said.