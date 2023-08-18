Investors Fear China’s ‘Lehman Moment’ Is Looming
The Wall Street Journal 4 min read 18 Aug 2023, 06:46 PM IST
Summary
- Troubles at a big trust company are making investors worry about financial contagion from property developers’ distress
Signs of financial stress at a large asset manager in China are making investors nervous about contagion from the country’s slumping property sector, rekindling a debate over whether a “Lehman moment" could occur in the world’s second-largest economy.
