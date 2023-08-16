Investors Need to Worry About the Bond Market’s Return to Normality
Summary
- The economy was mainlining cheap money, and the withdrawal symptoms have only just started
The bond market seems to be channeling the character Trillian from Douglas Adams’s “Hitchhiker’s Guide to the Galaxy": “We have normality. I repeat, we have normality. Anything you still can’t cope with is therefore your own problem."
