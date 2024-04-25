Investors Rebuke Woodside’s Climate Strategy as Chairman Spared
Investors rejected Woodside Energy Group Ltd.’s climate strategy in an advisory vote as Australia’s largest energy company attempts to trim emissions while also expanding production of oil and natural gas.
(Bloomberg) -- Investors rejected Woodside Energy Group Ltd.’s climate strategy in an advisory vote as Australia’s largest energy company attempts to trim emissions while also expanding production of oil and natural gas.
Next Story
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message