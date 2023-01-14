Some Apple iPhone 14 Pro users complained about seeing horizontal lines on their phone’s display last month. Acknowledging the issue, Apple says that it is working on a fix. According to a report by Macrumours, the company will soon release a fix for the same.

In December 2022, users of Apple iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max reported seeing green and yellow horizontal lines on their smartphones. The display issue happened when the device is turned on, users said. However, it was then not known whether it was a hardware pr a software problem.

But the report says that Apple has acknowledged the problem in a memo and is working to bring an update soon. “iPhone 14 Pro‌ customers may report that when they power on or unlock their phone, they briefly see horizontal lines flash across the screen. Apple is aware of the issue and a software update is coming soon that will resolve the issue," the memo reads.

Meanwhile, the Cupertino-based company is testing its next OS update. It is likely that the company may bring a fix for iPhon 14 Pro display issue with the upcoming iOS 16.3. Apple is expected to roll out the update soon.

If you are eying to buy the iPhone 14, Flipkart is giving a huge discount on the smartphone in the ongoing Big Saving Days. As part of the sale, the Walmart-owned e-commerce site has listed Apple iPhone 14 at its ‘lowest-ever’ price. The smartphone’s 128GB storage model is available at a discounted price of ₹66,999. There is an additional discount of up to 10% on ICICI Bank and CitiBank cards.

Apple iPhone 14 was launched in September last year. It comes with a starting price of ₹79,900 for 128GB storage model. But in the ongoing sale, it is available with flat 14% off on Flipkart. Similarly, the phone’s 256GB and 512GB models are selling at discounted price of ₹76,999 and ₹96,999, respectively.