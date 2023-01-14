iPhone 14 Pro display woes? Apple to soon bring a fix2 min read . Updated: 14 Jan 2023, 05:09 PM IST
- In December 2022, users of Apple iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max reported seeing green and yellow horizontal lines on their smartphones.
Some Apple iPhone 14 Pro users complained about seeing horizontal lines on their phone’s display last month. Acknowledging the issue, Apple says that it is working on a fix. According to a report by Macrumours, the company will soon release a fix for the same.