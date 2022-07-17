iPhone saves Ukrainian soldier life by stopping bullet: Watch viral video1 min read . 05:04 PM IST
- A Ukrainian soldier's life was saved by his iPhone. Read to know how
A viral video showed how an iPhone saved a soldier's life by a whisker in war-torn Ukraine. The video was shared on Reddit. The video shows a Ukrainian soldier taking out his iPhone from his backpack.
A viral video showed how an iPhone saved a soldier's life by a whisker in war-torn Ukraine. The video was shared on Reddit. The video shows a Ukrainian soldier taking out his iPhone from his backpack.
The video shows the damaged phone with a bullet stuck inside. No more details were shared on the clip which has now gone viral.
The video shows the damaged phone with a bullet stuck inside. No more details were shared on the clip which has now gone viral.
The viral video is among numerous such instances that have emerged since the war started between Russia and Ukraine.
The viral video is among numerous such instances that have emerged since the war started between Russia and Ukraine.
Several users reacted to the video. One jokingly said, "How bad that he didn't apply a screen protector at his phone."
Several users reacted to the video. One jokingly said, "How bad that he didn't apply a screen protector at his phone."
Another said, "An Apple a day keeps the doctor away!"
Another said, "An Apple a day keeps the doctor away!"
"It's still impressive that the round didn't penetrate the iPhone case. It just deformed it," one said.
"It's still impressive that the round didn't penetrate the iPhone case. It just deformed it," one said.
A similar incident was reported in Ukraine back in April 2022. The Ukrainian soldier was shot at by Russian troops but he survived as his iPhone took all the damage.
A similar incident was reported in Ukraine back in April 2022. The Ukrainian soldier was shot at by Russian troops but he survived as his iPhone took all the damage.
In the viral video, the soldier showed his iPhone which had a bullet stuck on it. He says: "...smartphone saved my life".
In the viral video, the soldier showed his iPhone which had a bullet stuck on it. He says: "...smartphone saved my life".