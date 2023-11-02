iPhone Hacking: Govt sends notice to Apple over 'state-sponsored' attacks on MPs Mahua Moitra, Shashi Tharoor, others
IT Secretary S. Krishnan confirms that CERT-In is investigating the threat alerts issued by Apple, and that a notice has been sent to Apple.
India's cyber security agency, CERT-In – Indian Computer Emergency Response Team, has started an investigation after some Opposition politicians claimed they received alerts on their iPhones warning them allegedly about a “state-sponsored" hacking attempt, IT Secretary S Krishnan confirmed on Thursday. The minister has also confirmed that a notice has been sent to Apple.