India's cyber security agency, CERT-In – Indian Computer Emergency Response Team, has started an investigation after some Opposition politicians claimed they received alerts on their iPhones warning them allegedly about a “state-sponsored" hacking attempt, IT Secretary S Krishnan confirmed on Thursday. The minister has also confirmed that a notice has been sent to Apple. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The I-T minister also hoped that Apple would cooperate in the investigation by CERT-In on the issue. "CERT-In has started its probe... they (Apple) will cooperate in this probe," S Krishnan told reporters.

Meanwhile, I-T Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw has told Indian Express "Apple confirmed it has received the notice for investigation". {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

What is CERT-In? Indian Computer Emergency Response Team or CERT-In is the national nodal agency for responding to computer security incidents as and when they occur.

Several Opposition ministers including Congress chief Mallikarjun Kharge, party leaders Shashi Tharoor, Pawan Khera, KC Venugopal, Supriya Shrinate, T S Singhdeo and Bhupinder S Hooda; Trinamool Congress MP Mahua Moitra, CPI(M) general secretary Sitaram Yechury and SP chief Akhilesh Yadav have alleged that they received a hacking alert from Apple warning them of "state-sponsored attackers trying to remotely compromise" their iPhones.

As the Opposition leaders raised concerns over the alleged snooping alert, the Centre assured a thorough investigation into the matter. Ashwini Vaishnaw, while asserting that the government was “concerned" over the allegations, said that “much of information by Apple on this issue seems vague and non-specific in nature". {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

"The government is concerned about this issue and it will get to the bottom of it. We have already ordered investigation into it," Ashwini Vaishnaw said, adding, “Apple states these notifications maybe based on information which is ‘incomplete or imperfect’. It also states that some Apple threat notifications may be false alarms or some attacks are not detected."

In between the allegations, a senior minister from the Central cabinet said he also received the same alert on his iPhone.

In a statement, Apple said it did not attribute the threat alert to “any specific state-sponsored attacker". “It’s possible that some Apple threat notifications may be false alarms, or that some attacks are not detected. State-sponsored attackers are very well-funded and sophisticated, and their attacks evolve over time. Detecting such attacks relies on threat intelligence signals that are often imperfect and incomplete," it said. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

