iPhone sales in India headed for another record4 min read . Updated: 05 Oct 2022, 12:23 AM IST
Air tel hit an India record for iPhones in 2021 and is expected to cross those numbers this year on the back of strong sales of older devices.
Air tel hit an India record for iPhones in 2021 and is expected to cross those numbers this year on the back of strong sales of older devices.
Listen to this article
Apple Inc. is likely to set a new sales record for iPhones in India this year, three industry experts said, soon after it began manufacturing the iPhone 14 in the country months ahead of schedule. The company hit an India record for iPhones in 2021 and is expected to cross those numbers this year on the back of strong sales of older devices.