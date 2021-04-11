IPL 2021: Short video app Roposo and Glance partner with CSK

Mobile-advertising entity, InMobi-owned short video app Roposo and lock screen content platform Glance have announced partnership with IPL team Chennai Super ings (CSK) as their official lock screen partner and official short video app partner, respectively. The team will be live-streaming special shows on Glance, and post original short videos on Roposo, throughout the ongoing IPL 2021 tournament that kickstarted on 9 April.

As per the deal, cricket enthusiasts can also share uploaded short videos by their favourite players from Chennai Super Kings (CSK), on Glance and Roposo.

“With the CSK team all set to livestream their exclusive and original content, we are primed to offer the users of Glance and Roposo an unmatched experience throughout this year’s tournament," said Bikash Chowdhury, vice president-marketing at Glance.

As smartphone users increasingly shift towards digital platforms for content consumption, mobile ‘lock screen’ has emerged as one of the key mediums for content consumption in the country. As per a recent report by Glance, cricket-related content has been one the most consumed categories on the lock screen, accounting for almost 60% of the overall sports content consumed on Glance in 2020.

Chowdhury added, “CSK have been among the tournament’s top contenders, year after year, just as Glance and Roposo have been going from strength to strength with each passing year. We are proud to bring 120 million Indians closer to a dream team like CSK, both on Glance’s lock screen and through their short videos on Roposo."

Chennai Super Kings have already set up their official profile on Roposo. The company said that fans will get a chance to engage with players, and take part in challenges to show their support.

“Being a team built on loving fans, we always look for new ways to reach out to our supporters. This partnership with Glance and Roposo provides an exciting opportunity to engage with our fans on different digital platforms," said K S Viswanathan, chief executive, Chennai Super Kings.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Share Via