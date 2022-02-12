Nicholas Pooran , the West Indian left-handed player, has got ₹10.75 crore during the Tata IPL 2022 Auction . He had a base price of ₹1.50 crore. He was picked by SunRisers Hyderabad ( SRH ) and thus became the second most expensive player after Sri Lankan Wanindu Hasaranga who got the same price from RCB. Dinesh Karthik was picked by RCB for ₹5.5 crore. Pooran became the third IPL player to got a price tag of ₹10.75 crore.

Harshal Patel was the first Indian to reach that mark this year followed by Wanindu Hasaranga. Overtaking all, the Mumbai Indians retained Ishan Kishan for whopping ₹15.25 crore, highest bid in the IPL 2022 till now.

Wanindu Hasaranga has been sold to Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) for ₹10.75 crore. The Sri Lankan all-rounder had a base price of ₹1 crore. Wanindu Hasaranga is among top five T20 players in the world currently. He has been a part of RCB. Indian off-spinner Washington Sundar went to SunRisers Hyderabad (SRH) for ₹8.75 crore. Sundar had a base price of ₹1.75 crore.

Similarly, Krunal Pandya was sold to Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) for ₹8.25 crore.

Australian all-rounder Mitchell Marsh went to Delhi Capitals (DC) for ₹6.50 crore. He had a base price of ₹2 crore. CSK veteran Ambati Rayudu went back to the Chennai-based franchise for ₹6.75 crore.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Never miss a story! Stay connected and informed with Mint. Download our App Now!!