IPL 2022 Auction: Nicholas Pooran equals Hasaranga, sold to Hyderabad

Nicholas Pooran, the West Indian left-handed player, has got ₹10.75 crore during the Tata IPL 2022 Auction. He had a base price of ₹1.50 crore. He was picked by SunRisers Hyderabad (SRH) and thus became the second most expensive player after Sri Lankan Wanindu Hasaranga who got the same price from RCB. Dinesh Karthik was picked by RCB for ₹5.5 crore. Pooran became the third IPL player to got a price tag of ₹10.75 crore.

Harshal Patel was the first Indian to reach that mark this year followed by Wanindu Hasaranga. Overtaking all, the Mumbai Indians retained Ishan Kishan for whopping ₹15.25 crore, highest bid in the IPL 2022 till now.

Wanindu Hasaranga has been sold to Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) for ₹10.75 crore. The Sri Lankan all-rounder had a base price of ₹1 crore. Wanindu Hasaranga is among top five T20 players in the world currently. He has been a part of RCB. Indian off-spinner Washington Sundar went to SunRisers Hyderabad (SRH) for ₹8.75 crore. Sundar had a base price of ₹1.75 crore.

Similarly, Krunal Pandya was sold to Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) for ₹8.25 crore.

Australian all-rounder Mitchell Marsh went to Delhi Capitals (DC) for ₹6.50 crore. He had a base price of ₹2 crore. CSK veteran Ambati Rayudu went back to the Chennai-based franchise for ₹6.75 crore.

