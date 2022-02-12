Livemint wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Subscribe
My Reads e-paper Newsletters IFSC Code Finder New MintGenie
Top Sections
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited All rights reserved.

This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

Sign out
e-paper
OPEN APP
Home / News / IPL 2022 Auction: Nicholas Pooran equals Hasaranga, sold to Hyderabad

IPL 2022 Auction: Nicholas Pooran equals Hasaranga, sold to Hyderabad

Nicholas Pooran
1 min read . 05:20 PM IST Livemint

  • West Indian left-handed player got 10.75 crore during the Tata IPL 2022 Auction

Listen to this article
Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

Nicholas Pooran, the West Indian left-handed player, has got 10.75 crore during the Tata IPL 2022 Auction. He had a base price of 1.50 crore. He was picked by SunRisers Hyderabad (SRH) and thus became the second most expensive player after Sri Lankan Wanindu Hasaranga who got the same price from RCB. Dinesh Karthik was picked by RCB for 5.5 crore. Pooran became the third IPL player to got a price tag of 10.75 crore. 

Nicholas Pooran, the West Indian left-handed player, has got 10.75 crore during the Tata IPL 2022 Auction. He had a base price of 1.50 crore. He was picked by SunRisers Hyderabad (SRH) and thus became the second most expensive player after Sri Lankan Wanindu Hasaranga who got the same price from RCB. Dinesh Karthik was picked by RCB for 5.5 crore. Pooran became the third IPL player to got a price tag of 10.75 crore. 

Harshal Patel was the first Indian to reach that mark this year followed by Wanindu Hasaranga. Overtaking all, the Mumbai Indians retained Ishan Kishan for whopping 15.25 crore, highest bid in the IPL 2022 till now.

Harshal Patel was the first Indian to reach that mark this year followed by Wanindu Hasaranga. Overtaking all, the Mumbai Indians retained Ishan Kishan for whopping 15.25 crore, highest bid in the IPL 2022 till now.

Wanindu Hasaranga has been sold to Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) for 10.75 crore. The Sri Lankan all-rounder had a base price of 1 crore. Wanindu Hasaranga is among top five T20 players in the world currently. He has been a part of RCB. Indian off-spinner Washington Sundar went to SunRisers Hyderabad (SRH) for 8.75 crore. Sundar had a base price of 1.75 crore.

Wanindu Hasaranga has been sold to Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) for 10.75 crore. The Sri Lankan all-rounder had a base price of 1 crore. Wanindu Hasaranga is among top five T20 players in the world currently. He has been a part of RCB. Indian off-spinner Washington Sundar went to SunRisers Hyderabad (SRH) for 8.75 crore. Sundar had a base price of 1.75 crore.

Similarly, Krunal Pandya was sold to Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) for 8.25 crore. 

Similarly, Krunal Pandya was sold to Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) for 8.25 crore. 

Australian all-rounder Mitchell Marsh went to Delhi Capitals (DC) for 6.50 crore. He had a base price of 2 crore. CSK veteran Ambati Rayudu went back to the Chennai-based franchise for 6.75 crore.

Australian all-rounder Mitchell Marsh went to Delhi Capitals (DC) for 6.50 crore. He had a base price of 2 crore. CSK veteran Ambati Rayudu went back to the Chennai-based franchise for 6.75 crore.

Never miss a story! Stay connected and informed with Mint. Download our App Now!!