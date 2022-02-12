OPEN APP
Home / News / IPL 2022 Auction: Prasidh Krishna goes to RR to 10 crore, Ferguson to Gujarat
Prasidh Krishna has got 10 crore from Rajasthan Royals (RR) during the ongoing Tata IPL 2022 Auction. He will be the second highest paid Indian bowler to get such huge amount till now this year. Prior to him, Deepak Chahar, right arm bowler got 14 crore and was retained by CSK. Prasidh Krishna was earlier part of KKR franchise.

Similarly, New Zealand fast bowler Lockie Ferguson went to to new IPL team Gujarat Titans for 10 crore.

Nicholas Pooran, the West Indian left-handed player, has got 10.75 crore during the Tata IPL 2022 Auction. He had a base price of 1.50 crore. He was picked by SunRisers Hyderabad and thus became the second most expensive player after Sri Lankan Wanindu Hasaranga who got the same price from RCB. Dinesh Karthik was picked by RCB for 5.5 crore. Pooran became the third IPL player to got a price tag of 10.75 crore. 

Harshal Patel was the first Indian to reach that mark this year followed by Wanindu Hasaranga. Overtaking all, the Mumbai Indians retained Ishan Kishan for whopping 15.25 crore, highest bid in the IPL 2022 till now.

Wanindu Hasaranga has been sold to Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) for 10.75 crore. The Sri Lankan all-rounder had a base price of 1 crore. Wanindu Hasaranga is among top five T20 players in the world currently. He has been a part of RCB. Indian off-spinner Washington Sundar went to SunRisers Hyderabad (SRH) for 8.75 crore. Sundar had a base price of 1.75 crore.

Similarly, Krunal Pandya was sold to Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) for 8.25 crore. 

Australian all-rounder Mitchell Marsh went to Delhi Capitals (DC) for 6.50 crore. He had a base price of 2 crore. CSK veteran Ambati Rayudu went back to the Chennai-based franchise for 6.75 crore.

