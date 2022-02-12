IPL 2022 Auction: Prasidh Krishna goes to RR to 10 crore, Ferguson to Gujarat

Nicholas Pooran, the West Indian left-handed player, has got ₹10.75 crore during the Tata IPL 2022 Auction. He had a base price of ₹1.50 crore. He was picked by SunRisers Hyderabad and thus became the second most expensive player after Sri Lankan Wanindu Hasaranga who got the same price from RCB. Dinesh Karthik was picked by RCB for ₹5.5 crore. Pooran became the third IPL player to got a price tag of ₹10.75 crore.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}