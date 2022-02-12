IPL 2022: Shikhar Dhawan goes to Punjab Kings for ₹8.25 crore1 min read . Updated: 12 Feb 2022, 01:46 PM IST
- A total of 600 cricketers will go under the hammer in the auction that will be held on Saturday and Sunday
Shikhar Dhawan, the left-handed opening batsman, was sold to Punjab Kings during the ongoing Indian Premier League (IPL) 2022 auction.
It all started with Delhi Capitals and Rajasthan Royals who were involved in a bidding war for Dhawan, but in the end, the left-handed batter was acquired by Punjab Kings for ₹8.25 cr.
The IPL 2022 mega auction is being held in Bengaluru and it is a two-day event that will get over on Sunday.
INR 2 crore is the highest reserve price and as many as 48 players chose to place themselves in this bracket.
There are 20 players on the auction list with a reserve price of INR 1.5 crore while 34 players are on the list of cricketers with a reserve price of INR 1 crore.
A total of 377 Indian players and 223 overseas players are up for grabs in what promises to be an action-packed IPL 2022 Player Auction in Bengaluru.
