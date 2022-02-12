Kagiso Rabada, the South African right arm fast bowler, went to Punjab Kings during the ongoing Indian Premier League (IPL) 2022 auction. Kagiso Rabada was picked for ₹9.25 crore by Punjab Kings.

Similarly, Shikhar Dhawan was sold to Punjab Kings during the ongoing Indian Premier League (IPL) 2022 auction.

It all started with Delhi Capitals and Rajasthan Royals who were involved in a bidding war for Dhawan, but in the end, the left-handed batter was acquired by Punjab Kings for ₹8.25 cr.

The IPL 2022 mega auction is being held in Bengaluru and it is a two-day event that will get over on Sunday.

A total of 600 cricketers will go under the hammer in the auction that will be held on Saturday and Sunday.

INR 2 crore is the highest reserve price and as many as 48 players chose to place themselves in this bracket.

There are 20 players on the auction list with a reserve price of INR 1.5 crore while 34 players are on the list of cricketers with a reserve price of INR 1 crore.

A total of 377 Indian players and 223 overseas players are up for grabs in what promises to be an action-packed IPL 2022 Player Auction in Bengaluru.

