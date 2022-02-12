Indian batsman Suresh Raina is still among the unsold players in the ongoing Tata IPL 2022 Auction. He is among cricketing stars like Australian ODI Steve Smith and Bangladeshi all-rounder Shakib-al-Hasan who went unsold too. Suresh Raina has been a regular feature for the defending champion Chennai Super Kings (CSK) and been associated with it.

Afghanistan all-rounder, Mohammad Nabi aslo remained unsold on the first day of the auction.

Meanwhile, Nitish Rana has gone back to his previous franchise Kolkata Knight Riders. He was sold to KKR for ₹8 crore. The left-handed batsman has been a prime performer for the Shah Rukh Khan-co-owned IPL team. With a base price of ₹1 crore, Nitish Rana was held back by KKR at ₹8 crore. Nitish also bowls off spin for him team. Deepak Hooda went to the new IPL franchise Lucknow Super Giants for 5.75 lakh.

Similarly, West Indies Jason Holder went to Lucknow Super Giants for ₹8.75 crore and his countryman, Dwyane Bravo was also retained by RCB for 4.4 crore.

Earlier in the auction, India opening batter Shikhar Dhawan was acquired by Punjab Kings for ₹8.25 crore. Spinner Ravichandran Ashwin was bought by Rajasthan Royals for ₹5 crore. Australia Test captain Pat Cummins was taken by Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) for ₹7.25 crore.

Proteas pacer Kagiso Rabada was acquired by Punjab Kings for ₹9.25 crore. Kiwi pacer Trent Boult was sold to Rajasthan Royals for ₹8 crore.

A total of 600 cricketers will go under the hammer in the auction that will be held on Saturday and Sunday.

INR 2 crore is the highest reserve price and as many as 48 players chose to place themselves in this bracket.There are 20 players on the auction list with a reserve price of INR 1.5 crore while 34 players are on the list of cricketers with a reserve price of INR 1 crore.

A total of 377 Indian players and 223 overseas players are up for grabs in what promises to be an action-packed IPL 2022 Player Auction in Bengaluru.

