IPL 2022: Avesh Khan becomes most expensive uncapped player, goes to Lucknow

IPL 2022: Avesh Khan becomes most expensive uncapped player, goes to Lucknow1 min read . 10:22 PM IST
- Avesh was picked up by Lucknow Super Giants in the ongoing auction on Saturday
IPL 2022: At ₹10 crore, India pacer Avesh Khan has become the most expensive uncapped player in the history of Indian Premier League (IPL). He was picked up by Lucknow Super Giants in the ongoing auction on Saturday.
Avesh had his base price as ₹20 lakh, but he was sold at ₹10 crore to Lucknow.
Another India pacer Basil Thampi was sold to Mumbai Indians for ₹30 lakh. Kartik Tyagi, on the other hand, was picked up by SunRisers Hyderabad for ₹4 crore.
List of top players who were picked up today
Deepak Chahar for ₹14 crore by Chennai Super Kings (CSK)
T Natarajan for ₹4 crore by SunRisers Hyderabad
Shardul Thakur for ₹10.75 crore by Delhi Capitals
Wanindu Hasaranga for ₹10.75 crore by Royal Challengers Bangalore
Washington Sundar for ₹8.75 crore by SunRisers Hyderabad
Mitchell Marsh for ₹6.5 crore by Delhi Capitals
India opening batter Shikhar Dhawan was acquired by Punjab Kings for ₹8.25 crore.
Spinner Ravichandran Ashwin was sold to Rajasthan Royals for ₹5 crore.
Australia Test captain Pat Cummins was picked up by Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) for ₹7.25 crore.
Punjab Kings acquired pacer Kagiso Rabada for ₹9.25 crore. Kiwi pacer Trent Boult was sold to Rajasthan Royals for ₹8 crore.
Shreyas Iyer was picked up by KKR for ₹12.25 crore. India pacer Mohammed Shami was picked up by Gujarat Titans for ₹6.25 crore.
South Africa batter Faf du Plessis was picked up by Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) for ₹7 crore. Lucknow Super Giants picked up Quinton de Kock for ₹6.75 crore. Australia opening batter David Warner was picked up by Delhi Capitals for ₹6.25 crore.
With agency inputs
