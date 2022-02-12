Livemint wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
IPL 2022: Avesh Khan becomes most expensive uncapped player, goes to Lucknow

IPL 2022: Avesh Khan becomes most expensive uncapped player, goes to Lucknow

IPL auction 2022
1 min read . 10:22 PM IST Livemint

  • Avesh was picked up by Lucknow Super Giants in the ongoing auction on Saturday

IPL 2022: At 10 crore, India pacer Avesh Khan has become the most expensive uncapped player in the history of Indian Premier League (IPL). He was picked up by Lucknow Super Giants in the ongoing auction on Saturday.

Avesh had his base price as 20 lakh, but he was sold at 10 crore to Lucknow. 

Another India pacer Basil Thampi was sold to Mumbai Indians for 30 lakh. Kartik Tyagi, on the other hand, was picked up by SunRisers Hyderabad for 4 crore.

List of top players who were picked up today  

Deepak Chahar for 14 crore by Chennai Super Kings (CSK)

T Natarajan for 4 crore by SunRisers Hyderabad

Shardul Thakur for 10.75 crore by Delhi Capitals

Wanindu Hasaranga for 10.75 crore by Royal Challengers Bangalore

Washington Sundar for 8.75 crore by SunRisers Hyderabad 

Mitchell Marsh for 6.5 crore by Delhi Capitals 

India opening batter Shikhar Dhawan was acquired by Punjab Kings for 8.25 crore. 

Spinner Ravichandran Ashwin was sold to Rajasthan Royals for 5 crore. 

Australia Test captain Pat Cummins was picked up by Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) for 7.25 crore.

Punjab Kings acquired pacer Kagiso Rabada for 9.25 crore. Kiwi pacer Trent Boult was sold to Rajasthan Royals for 8 crore. 

Shreyas Iyer was picked up by KKR for 12.25 crore. India pacer Mohammed Shami was picked up by Gujarat Titans for 6.25 crore.

South Africa batter Faf du Plessis was picked up by Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) for 7 crore. Lucknow Super Giants picked up Quinton de Kock for 6.75 crore. Australia opening batter David Warner was picked up by Delhi Capitals for 6.25 crore.

With agency inputs 

