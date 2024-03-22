IPL 2024: Chennai Metro extends timings ahead of CSK vs RCB cricket match today. Details here
IPL 2024: Chennai Metro Rail Limited has extended the metro's operating hours beyond the scheduled time due to the expected heavy rush of commuters late into the night
Chennai Metro Rail Limited (CMRL) has announced that it will extend the operation of metro trains beyond the scheduled time due to the IPL 2024 cricket match on Friday, March 22. Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) will take on Chennai Super Kings (CSK) at Chennai's Chepauk Stadium around 7:30 pm.