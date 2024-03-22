IPL 2024: Chennai Metro Rail Limited has extended the metro's operating hours beyond the scheduled time due to the expected heavy rush of commuters late into the night

Chennai Metro Rail Limited (CMRL) has announced that it will extend the operation of metro trains beyond the scheduled time due to the IPL 2024 cricket match on Friday, March 22. Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) will take on Chennai Super Kings (CSK) at Chennai's Chepauk Stadium around 7:30 pm. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

CMRCL will operate metro trains after 11:00 pm on March 22 till 1 am on March 23 to facilitate travel and avoid congestion.

The IPL 2024 season is all set to begin today. There will be a total of 10 teams, identical to last season. Chennai Super Kings will be defending their title. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Chennai Metro Rail, in a post on X (formerly Twitter) stated, "There is usually network congestion at Stadium and surrounding areas due to large crowd due to which it would be difficult to buy online ticket while being in the stadium. Also, after the match, the rush at Government Estate / Central metro stations would be very high and may result in long wait in the queues for purchase of ticket."

The post further read, "Commuters are advised to buy their metro tickets in advance for return/round trip (to & fro) either online (CMRL mobile App, Paytm app, Phonepe app, WhatsApp, ONDC etc.) or at the ticket counters at any of the stations before going to the stadium."

To accommodate the expected increase in commuters late into the night because of the cricket match, CMRL has decided to extend its operating hours. Moreover, Chennai Metro will make arrangements for the issue of single journey tickets at ticket counters priced at ₹50. These tickets can be used to exit at any station in the metro network. They will be available at Govt Estate Metro and Puratchi Thalaivar Dr M G Ramachandran Central Metro ticketing counters. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

In India, viewers can watch the 2024 IPL cricket tournament on Star Sports Network TV channels. They can also live stream the match online on the JioCinema app and its website.

Online streaming of the matches with live commentary will be available on JioCinema in 12 languages, including English, Hindi, Marathi, Punjabi, Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam, Kannada and Haryanvi, Gujarati, Bhojpuri and Bengali.

