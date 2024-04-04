IPL 2024 scores big: Smashes records with 350 mn TV viewership in first week

Disney Star has attributed this surge in viewership and watch-time to several fan-centric initiatives, enriched programming, and a compelling marketing campaign deployed by the company.

The first 10 matches of the 17th season of the Indian Premier League (IPL) have recorded unprecedented viewership numbers on broadcaster Disney Star's linear TV network, surpassing even the pandemic-affected season.

The broadcaster said in a release that approximately 350 million viewers tuned in to witness the live broadcast of the initial matches, quoting BARC India viewership data. This marks the highest viewership ever recorded for the IPL's early fixtures.

The cumulative watch-time for the tournament has surged to 80.28 billion minutes, indicating a 20% increase compared to the previous year. Disney Star has attributed this surge in viewership and watch-time to a plethora of fan-centric initiatives, enriched programming, and a compelling marketing campaign deployed by the company.

JioCinema, which owns the digital rights of the IPL, has not shared any viewership data for the league after the first-day response.

“We are overwhelmed with the record-breaking viewing figures for IPL 2024. Disney Star has continued its commitment to fan-centric initiatives, which have undoubtedly resonated with viewers," said Sanjog Gupta, Head - Sports at Disney Star. “The immense support and love received from fans reflect the enduring appeal of IPL and its capacity for further growth. Our efforts to enhance the IPL viewing experience through broadcast innovations and engaging programming have been validated by these exceptional numbers."

Additionally, the match ratings for the current season have seen a significant spike of 22% compared to the last edition.

Disney Star's coverage of IPL 2024 spans 14 feeds in 10 languages, with a special feed in Indian sign language catering to deaf, hard-of-hearing, and visually impaired fans.

The marketing campaign for this edition, titled ‘AJAB IPL KE GAJAB RANG’, captures the diverse emotions experienced by fans throughout the tournament, reflecting the unique moments that define IPL for each viewer.

Disney Star has also introduced new programming initiatives such as custom highlights tailored to different fan segments and shows like 'Cheeky Singles', hosted by YouTuber Carry Minati.

Additionally, activations like ‘Super Funday’, targeting children aged 8-12, and engagements like ‘Star Nahi Far’ have further enhanced the viewing experience for fans across demographics, the company said.

With the highly anticipated Rivalry Week scheduled between 8 and 14 April, Disney Star is gearing up to elevate the tournament buzz further.

