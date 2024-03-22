IPL 2024: Southern Railway announces special trains on THESE routes for matches at Chepauk Stadium. Details here
Special trains for IPL 2024 matches at MA Chidambaram Stadium; Chennai Metro extends operation timings to avoid congestion.
Southern Railway will be running special trains for 2024 Tata Indian Premier League 2024 matches at Chennai's MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chepauk. Defending champions Chennai Super Kings are all set to begin their IPL 2024 season on March 22 when they take on Royal Challengers Bangalore at MA Chidambaram Stadium today at 8 pm.