Southern Railway will be running special trains for 2024 Tata Indian Premier League 2024 matches at Chennai's MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chepauk. Defending champions Chennai Super Kings are all set to begin their IPL 2024 season on March 22 when they take on Royal Challengers Bangalore at MA Chidambaram Stadium today at 8 pm.

Passenger Specials train will be running between Velachery– Chintadripet-Velachery on 22nd and 26th March 2024. As per the Railways, they will be running in all four trains, two from Velachery and the other two from Chintadripet.

Taking to X, DRM Chennai wrote, “In view of Tata #IPL 2024 matches to be played at M.A. Chidambaram Stadium at #Chepauk, the following Passenger Specials will run between Velachery – #Chintadripet - #Velachery passenger special train will run on 22nd & 26th March 2024."

Chennai Metro extends timings

Chennai Metro Rail Limited (CMRL) has announced that it will extend the operation of metro trains beyond the scheduled time due to the IPL 2024 cricket match. CMRCL will operate metro trains after 11:00 pm on March 22 till 1 am on March 23 to facilitate travel and avoid congestion.

Chennai Metro Rail, in a post on X (formerly Twitter) stated, “There is usually network congestion at Stadium and surrounding areas due to large crowd due to which it would be difficult to buy online ticket while being in the stadium. Also, after the match, the rush at Government Estate / Central metro stations would be very high and may result in long wait in the queues for purchase of ticket."

It further added, "Commuters are advised to buy their metro tickets in advance for return/round trip (to & fro) either online (CMRL mobile App, Paytm app, Phonepe app, WhatsApp, ONDC etc.) or at the ticket counters at any of the stations before going to the stadium."

CSK Vs RCB IPL 2024 Match 1: Squads

CSK: MS Dhoni, Moeen Ali, Deepak Chahar, Devon Conway, Tushar Deshpande, Shivam Dube, Ruturaj Gaikwad (captain), Rajvardhan Hangargekar, Ravindra Jadeja, Ajay Mandal, Mukesh Choudhary, Matheesha Pathirana, Ajinkya Rahane, Shaik Rasheed, Mitchell Santner, Simarjeet Singh, Nishant Sindhu, Prashant Solanki, Mahesh Theekshana, Rachin Ravindra, Shardul Thakur, Daryl Mitchell, Sameer Rizvi, Mustafizur Rahman, Avanish Rao Aravelly.

RCB: Faf Du Plessis (captain) Rajat Patidar, Virat Kohli, Anuj Rawat, Dinesh Karthik, Suyash Prabhudessai, Will Jacks, Saurav Chauhan, Glenn Maxwell, Mahipal Lomror, Karn Sharma, Cameron Green, Swapnil Singh, Mayank Dagar, Manoj Bhandage, Akash Deep, Alzarri Joseph, Lockie Ferguson, Mohammad Siraj, Yash Dayal, Tom Curran, Reece Topley, Himanshu Sharma, Rajan Kumar, Vyshak Vijay Kumar

