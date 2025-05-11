IPL 2025 New Schedule LIVE Updates: 3 cities in BCCI shortlist for remainder of tournament; will Kolkata miss final?

IPL 2025 New Schedule LIVE Updates: After India and Pakistan agreed for an immediate ceasefire on Saturday, the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) are in for an immediate meeting to resume the 18th season of the Indian Premier League (IPL) as soon as possible. The IPL 2025 was suspended for one week on Friday, amid rising tensions between India and Pakistan, across the border.

The cash-rich franchise T20 tournament is on hold since the Punjab Kings vs Delhi Capitals match in Dharamshala was stopped midway on Thursday due to security concerns.

