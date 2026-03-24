IPL 2026: BCCI announces new guidelines — What we know about latest changes ahead of new season

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has introduced last-minute changes to the guidelines for the Indian Premier League 2026, which is scheduled to begin on 28 March.

According to a Cricbuzz report, one key change is that teams will not be allowed to hold practice sessions on matchdays. The move is aimed at preserving the pitch and wicket for the game.

At Mumbai’s Wankhede Stadium, the BCCI has arranged for two practice wickets to be allotted to teams, positioned on either side of the main square. Teams will not be permitted to use practice wickets assigned to their opponents, even if they are vacant.

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"If one of the teams finishes their practice early, the other team is not allowed to use the wickets for their practice," reads a note by the BCCI, as per Cricbuzz. All the teams will be barred from conducting fitness tests on matchdays.

Rules for families of players The BCCI has also introduced stricter rules regarding the presence of players’ families.

On practice days, only accredited staff will be allowed access to the dressing room and field of play. Family members and friends must remain in designated hospitality areas and will not be permitted on the field during training sessions.

Additionally, families of players won't be allowed on the field of play during training sessions and must remain seated in their designated hospitality areas. "On practice days (during pre-tournament & tournament), only accredited staff are allowed in the dressing room and on the field of play.

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“Player family members and friends can travel in a different vehicle and watch team practice from the hospitality area. For extended support staff ( throw down specialist/net bowlers), a list needs to be submitted for approval to the BCCI. Once approved, non- match day accreditations will be issued for the same (sic)," reads another note by the BCCI.

The report adds that players must travel in team buses while heading to attend practice sessions at the ground. During the post-match presentation, players are not allowed to wear floppies or sleeveless jerseys.

Players will receive a warning for the first offence, whereas on the second offence, they will be required to pay a fine. The Orange and Purple Caps must also be worn, as per BCCI's instructions.

"Players to wear orange and purple caps. In case players do not wear caps, we request players to wear them for the first two overs till the broadcast captures it," added BCCI.