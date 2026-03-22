IPL 2026: Chennai Super Kings legend MS Dhoni receives roaring welcome from fans at Chepauk; Watch video

Chennai Super Kings (CSK) veteran MS Dhoni received a roaring welcome at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai as he made a grand entrance at the CSK Roar 2026 event ahead of the upcoming Indian Premier League (IPL) season.

Cricket fans at Chepauk couldn't control their emotions when Dhoni walked out to the middle of the pitch to join his teammates for a practice session. A female fan, in fact, almost had tears of joy on seeing her favourite cricketer walk out to the ground.

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MS Dhoni's CSK career The legendary India captain has played for Chennai Super Kings in every IPL season, except 2016 and 2017, when the franchise was banned due to spot-fixing. Dhoni turned up for the now-defunct Rising Pune Supergiant in 2016 and 2017. In 278 IPL matches overall, the 44-year-old has scored 5439 runs.

This includes 24 half-centuries. He has led Chennai Super Kings to five IPL titles, with the latest one coming in 2023 when the Yellow Brigade defeated Gujarat Titans (GT) in the final.

As the captain of Chennai Super Kings, Dhoni has led the team in 244 matches, winning 145 and losing 96 games.

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He finished his captaincy stint with a win percentage of 59.42. Dhoni gave up captaincy ahead of the IPL 2024 season, and Ruturaj Gaikwad took over. CSK, however, failed to qualify for the playoffs in IPL 2024, finishing in fifth place just behind Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB).

In IPL 2025, CSK finished in 10th and last place with just eight points from 14 matches. Ruturaj Gaikwad was ruled out of the tournament midway due to an injury, and MS Dhoni took over. However, CSK's fortunes did not change much as they endured a disappointing season.

Dhoni has recently endured difficult seasons in the IPL. After IPL 2023, the former East Zone cricketer underwent a surgery to treat a knee injury in Mumbai.

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Also Read | IPL 2026: MS Dhoni will play all matches for CSK but role still undecided

He then played IPL 2024 despite a muscle tear that restricted his movement. Dhoni will play all matches for CSK in IPL 2026, but CSK CEO Kasi Viswanathan had recently said that his role is still undecided. Ahead of the IPL 2026 mini-auction, Chennai Super Kings had traded wicketkeeper-batter Sanju Samson from Rajasthan Royals (RR).

The five-time champions will begin their IPL 2026 campaign with a game against Rajasthan Royals in Guwahati on 30 March.