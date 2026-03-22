IPL 2026: Michael Hussey turns back the clock as he hits Ruturaj Gaikwad for six in CSK Roar event; Watch video

Former Chennai Super Kings (CSK) star Michael Hussey turned back the clock during the CSK Roar 2026 event at Chennai on Sunday, as he smacked a maximum out of the park while facing current skipper Ruturaj Gaikwad.

MS Dhoni was the one donning the wicketkeeper's gloves. An exhibition match between the former stars of CSK and the current stars of CSK took place at Chepauk as part of the CSK Roar 2026 event, for which fans in huge numbers turned up.

The former CSK players side featured Suresh Raina, Michael Hussey, Matthew Hayden, Murali Vijay, Subramaniam Badrinath, Dwayne Bravo and Muttiah Muralitharan.

On the other hand, skipper Ruturaj Gaikwad, MS Dhoni, Sanju Samson, Shivam Dube, Khaleel Ahmed and Noor Ahmed were among the current squad members who took on CSK legends.

Michael Hussey turns back the clock Gaikwad bowled his off-spin in one of the deliveries, and Hussey stepped out of the crease to slam it through the off side and straight down the ground.

Hussey, who is nicknamed Mr Cricket, played 64 matches for Chennai Super Kings between 2008 and 2015 (Except 2014 when he played for Mumbai Indians), scoring 2213 runs with a highest score of 116*.

He won the 2010 and 2011 IPL titles with Chennai Super Kings, scoring 492 runs from 14 matches in 2011. In the 2011 final, the former Australia cricketer slammed 63 runs from 45 balls to help Chennai Super Kings thump Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) by 58 runs.

Following his retirement, Hussey has been CSK's batting coach since 2018, with Stephen Fleming as their head coach.

Chennai Super Kings have failed to qualify for the IPL playoffs since 2023, the last time they won the title.

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The Yellow Brigade narrowly missed out on the playoffs in 2024, finishing fifth with 14 points (Same points as RCB in fourth place). CSK ended IPL 2025 season in 10th and last place with just eight points from 14 matches.