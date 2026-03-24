IPL 2026: Royal Challengers Bengaluru's Yash Dayal to miss tournament due to ‘personal situation’ amid rape allegation

Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) pacer Yash Dayal will not take part in IPL 2026, the team's Director of Cricket Mo Bobat said on Tuesday. Bobat said that Dayal will miss the upcoming season of the IPL as he is going through a "personal situation", but clarified that he remains under contract.

"Yash Dayal will not be a part of RCB this season. He's going through a personal situation. He remains under contract. It was decided in his best interest," Bobat said at a press conference on Tuesday.

Yash Dayal's controversies Dayal has been embroiled in off-field controversies recently. He was accused of raping a minor in Jaipur, who alleged that Dayal sexually exploited her for a long time, with the cricketer promising her help to build her cricket career.

In December last year, Yash Dayal was denied anticipatory bail by a POCSO court in Jaipur, with the court stating the seriousness of the crime as a reason to deny the bail. In another incident, the 28-year-old was booked in a sexual exploitation case in Ghaziabad, where the complainant alleged that Dayal exploited her physically, mentally and financially on the false promise of marriage.

The Uttar Pradesh cricketer, however, has denied all the allegations. Amid all the sexual exploitation charges, Yash Dayal married content creator Shweta Pundir in Noida on 4 February 2026.

The wedding was a private affair and was only attended by close friends and family. Dayal joined Royal Challengers Bengaluru from Gujarat Titans for ₹5 crore at the IPL 2024 player auction. He has played 29 matches for RCB, taking 28 wickets.

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In RCB’s title-winning IPL season last year, the left-arm medium pacer picked up 13 wickets from 15 matches at an economy rate of 9.59.

He began his IPL career with GT in 2022, and played for them for a couple of seasons before joining the now-defending champions.