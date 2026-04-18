IPL 2026: Why Cameron Green didn't bowl after batting heroics during GT vs KKR? Captain Ajinkya Rahane explains

Cameron Green finally came off the blocks to score his first Indian Premier League (IPL) half-century in Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) colours on Friday against Gujarat Titans in a losing cause. While the whole KKR batting line-up failed collectively, it was Green's 79 off 55 balls took the three-time champions to 180 all out at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad.

Bought for an astonishing ₹25.20 crore, Green didn't bowl in the first few games owing to a minor back issue. He bowled for the first time against Lucknow Super Giants with a wicket of Rishabh Pant on the second delivery he bowled in this edition of the tournament. Since then Green bowled a total of four overs only to conceded 58 runs with just Pant's wicket to show.

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With KKR's bowling looking clueless once again, the Ajinkya Rahane-led side needed Green the bowler while defending 181. While he took a sensational catch to dismiss rival captain Shubman Gill, the Australian didn't come to bowl, raising much speculations among the fans and experts.

Rahane shut all the doubts with an update on Green during the post-match presser. “He was actually struggling with his cramps. That's the reason he was in and out on the field as well. So that's the reason he didn't bowl,” said Rahane when asked why Green didn't bowl against Gujarat Titans.

Also Read | IPL: Cameron Greens 79 powers KKR to 180 against Gujarat Titans in Ahmedabad

Where does KKR go after 5 losses? Defending 181, KKR bowlers once again failed to live up to the expectations as Gujarat Titans romped home with just two balls to spare. This was KKR's fifth straight loss in six matches as they continue to languish at the bottom of the table with just a point. The only point for KKR came from a washout game against Punjab Kings in Kolkata.

Asked where does KKR go after five losses, Rahane was left for answers and said there is nothing they can do other then backing each other. “I think it's all about being in the moment, you know. When things are not going your way, you tend to think too many things. I feel it's all about being in the moments. Just try and go out there, enjoy the game,” Rahane said.

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“Back ourself as a unit rather than thinking about the things which are not in our control. I think as a team, we just have to go out there, play our game. And that's what we wanted to do today. Just be aggressive, be positive from ball number one,” added the KKR captain.

IPL 2026 points table after GT vs KKR

Rank Teams Matches Win Loss NR Points NRR 1. Punjab Kings 5 4 0 1 9 1.067 2. Royal Challengers Bengaluru 5 4 1 0 8 1.503 3. Rajasthan Royals 5 4 1 0 8 0.889 4. Gujarat Titans 5 3 2 0 6 0.018 5. Sunrisers Hyderabad 5 2 3 0 4 0.576 6. Delhi Capitals 4 2 2 0 4 0.322 7. Lucknow Super Giants 5 2 3 0 4 -0.804 8. Chennai Super Kings 5 2 3 0 4 -0.846 9. Mumbai Indians 5 1 4 0 2 -1.076 10. Kolkata Knight Riders 6 0 5 1 1 -1.149

About the Author Koushik Paul Koushik lives and breathes sports. After transitioning from his own aspirations of becoming a professional athlete, he successfully channeled that lif...Read More ✕ Koushik Paul



While he possesses a versatile command over all sports, he finds his niche in cricket, specializing in breaking news, long-form interviews, global sporting updates, and high-energy live blogs. Koushik’s professional perspective was further sharpened through the 2020 AIPS Young Reporters Programme, where he gained invaluable insights from renowned international journalists, including Keir Radnedge and Riccardo Romani from the United Kingdom, and Martin Mazur from Argentina. Currently based between Kolkata and Delhi, Koushik remains at the forefront of the breaking developments that shape the public sporting discourse. When he isn't tracking scores or deconstructing plays, he can be found exploring new landscapes on his travels or channeling his creative energy into the kitchen.



If you have a compelling story to share or know an individual who deserves the spotlight, please reach out via email at Koushik lives and breathes sports. After transitioning from his own aspirations of becoming a professional athlete, he successfully channeled that lifelong passion into a prolific career, documenting the action both from the sidelines and the editorial desk. With over eight years of industry experience, Koushik joined LiveMint as a Deputy Chief Content Producer in 2024, following impactful stints at Outlook India, India.com, Sportskeeda, Women’s CricZone, and OrissaPOST. A 2017 Journalism and Mass Communication graduate from Maharaja Manindra Chandra College, Kolkata, Koushik has reported on high-profile events including the FIFA U17 World Cup 2017, Ranji Trophy, FIH Pro League, FIH World League finals, the Indian Premier League, and Lionel Messi’s historic visit to Kolkata in 2025.While he possesses a versatile command over all sports, he finds his niche in cricket, specializing in breaking news, long-form interviews, global sporting updates, and high-energy live blogs. Koushik’s professional perspective was further sharpened through the 2020 AIPS Young Reporters Programme, where he gained invaluable insights from renowned international journalists, including Keir Radnedge and Riccardo Romani from the United Kingdom, and Martin Mazur from Argentina. Currently based between Kolkata and Delhi, Koushik remains at the forefront of the breaking developments that shape the public sporting discourse. When he isn't tracking scores or deconstructing plays, he can be found exploring new landscapes on his travels or channeling his creative energy into the kitchen.If you have a compelling story to share or know an individual who deserves the spotlight, please reach out via email at koushik.paul@htdigital.in