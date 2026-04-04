IPL 2026: Why Suryakumar Yadav is leading Mumbai Indians in DC vs MI instead of Hardik Pandya?

Mumbai Indians were forced to leave out captain Hardik Pandya in the Indian Premier League (IPL) game against Delhi Capitals at the Arun Jaitley Stadium. In the absence of Pandya, India's T20 World Cup 2026-winning skipper Suryakumar Yadav is leading Mumbai Indians.
While nobody knew about the development, everyone was taken by surprise when Suryakumar walked out for the coin toss for Mumbai Indians along with Delhi Capitals' Axar Patel. Speaking about Pandya, Suryakumar said, “Hardik Pandya is unwell and hence will not be taking the field today.”
Meanwhile, Delhi Capitals have won the toss and opted to bowl first against Mumbai Indians. While Delhi Capitals fielded an unchanged side that defeated Lucknow Super Giants, Mumbai Indians made three changes.
While Deepak Chahar replaced Pandya, Trent Boult and Allah Ghazanfar made ways for Corbin Bosch and Mitchell Santner. In fact, Santner missed the first game for KKR and joined the Mumbai Indians camp in Delhi.
Previously, Suryakumar has led the five-time champions only on two occasions. The first instance came in 2023 against Kolkata Knight Riders when Suryakumar was given the responsibility after then skipper Rohit Sharma suffered a stomach bug. It was the same game where Arjun Tendulkar made his IPL debut and Venkatesh Iyer scored a hundred.
The second time Suryakumar led Mumbai Indians came last season against Chennai Super Kings when Pandya was facing a suspension. Under Suryakumar, Mumbai Indians won one and lost one.
Against KKR, Suryakumar started on bench and was brought on as an Impact Sub due to a little niggle he was carrying.
In their campaign opener at the Wankhede Stadium at home, Mumbai Indians defeated KKR by six wickets. Batting first, KKR managed 220/4 with half-centuries from captain Ajinkya Rahane and Angkrish Raghuvanshi. In reply, Mumbai Indians rode on half-centuries from openers Rohit Sharma and Ryan Rickelton as an inexperienced KKR bowling attack couldn't contain the opposition.
Delhi Capitals (Playing XI): KL Rahul(w), Pathum Nissanka, Nitish Rana, Axar Patel(c), Tristan Stubbs, David Miller, Vipraj Nigam, Lungi Ngidi, Kuldeep Yadav, T Natarajan, Mukesh Kumar
Mumbai Indians (Playing XI): Rohit Sharma, Ryan Rickelton(w), Tilak Varma, Suryakumar Yadav(c), Naman Dhir, Sherfane Rutherford, Mitchell Santner, Corbin Bosch, Shardul Thakur, Deepak Chahar, Jasprit Bumrah
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Koushik lives and breathes sports. After transitioning from his own aspirations of becoming a professional athlete, he successfully channeled that lifelong passion into a prolific career, documenting the action both from the sidelines and the editorial desk. With over eight years of industry experience, Koushik joined LiveMint as a Deputy Chief Content Producer in 2024, following impactful stints at Outlook India, India.com, Sportskeeda, Women’s CricZone, and OrissaPOST. A 2017 Journalism and Mass Communication graduate from Maharaja Manindra Chandra College, Kolkata, Koushik has reported on high-profile events including the FIFA U17 World Cup 2017, Ranji Trophy, FIH Pro League, FIH World League finals, the Indian Premier League, and Lionel Messi’s historic visit to Kolkata in 2025. <br><br> While he possesses a versatile command over all sports, he finds his niche in cricket, specializing in breaking news, long-form interviews, global sporting updates, and high-energy live blogs. Koushik’s professional perspective was further sharpened through the 2020 AIPS Young Reporters Programme, where he gained invaluable insights from renowned international journalists, including Keir Radnedge and Riccardo Romani from the United Kingdom, and Martin Mazur from Argentina. Currently based between Kolkata and Delhi, Koushik remains at the forefront of the breaking developments that shape the public sporting discourse. When he isn't tracking scores or deconstructing plays, he can be found exploring new landscapes on his travels or channeling his creative energy into the kitchen. <br><br> If you have a compelling story to share or know an individual who deserves the spotlight, please reach out via email at <a href="koushik.paul@htdigital.in">koushik.paul@htdigital.in</a>.