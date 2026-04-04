IPL 2026: Why Suryakumar Yadav is leading Mumbai Indians in DC vs MI instead of Hardik Pandya?

Mumbai Indians were forced to leave out captain Hardik Pandya in the Indian Premier League (IPL) game against Delhi Capitals at the Arun Jaitley Stadium. In the absence of Pandya, India's T20 World Cup 2026-winning skipper Suryakumar Yadav is leading Mumbai Indians.

While nobody knew about the development, everyone was taken by surprise when Suryakumar walked out for the coin toss for Mumbai Indians along with Delhi Capitals' Axar Patel. Speaking about Pandya, Suryakumar said, “Hardik Pandya is unwell and hence will not be taking the field today.”

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Meanwhile, Delhi Capitals have won the toss and opted to bowl first against Mumbai Indians. While Delhi Capitals fielded an unchanged side that defeated Lucknow Super Giants, Mumbai Indians made three changes.

While Deepak Chahar replaced Pandya, Trent Boult and Allah Ghazanfar made ways for Corbin Bosch and Mitchell Santner. In fact, Santner missed the first game for KKR and joined the Mumbai Indians camp in Delhi.

Did Suryakumar Yadav lead MI before? Previously, Suryakumar has led the five-time champions only on two occasions. The first instance came in 2023 against Kolkata Knight Riders when Suryakumar was given the responsibility after then skipper Rohit Sharma suffered a stomach bug. It was the same game where Arjun Tendulkar made his IPL debut and Venkatesh Iyer scored a hundred.

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The second time Suryakumar led Mumbai Indians came last season against Chennai Super Kings when Pandya was facing a suspension. Under Suryakumar, Mumbai Indians won one and lost one.

Against KKR, Suryakumar started on bench and was brought on as an Impact Sub due to a little niggle he was carrying.

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What happened in Mumbai Indians' last game? In their campaign opener at the Wankhede Stadium at home, Mumbai Indians defeated KKR by six wickets. Batting first, KKR managed 220/4 with half-centuries from captain Ajinkya Rahane and Angkrish Raghuvanshi. In reply, Mumbai Indians rode on half-centuries from openers Rohit Sharma and Ryan Rickelton as an inexperienced KKR bowling attack couldn't contain the opposition.

Delhi Capitals vs Mumbai Indians playing XIs Delhi Capitals (Playing XI): KL Rahul(w), Pathum Nissanka, Nitish Rana, Axar Patel(c), Tristan Stubbs, David Miller, Vipraj Nigam, Lungi Ngidi, Kuldeep Yadav, T Natarajan, Mukesh Kumar

Mumbai Indians (Playing XI): Rohit Sharma, Ryan Rickelton(w), Tilak Varma, Suryakumar Yadav(c), Naman Dhir, Sherfane Rutherford, Mitchell Santner, Corbin Bosch, Shardul Thakur, Deepak Chahar, Jasprit Bumrah

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