More Noise, Less Nudge: IPL ads fail to stand out
This year's IPL began with one of the best—and probably the costliest—ads of the season. Dream11's campaign featured Aamir Khan, Ranbir Kapoor, and a galaxy of celebrities, setting the tone for the tournament and its rivalries. But after that strong start, most ads barely made a mark.
Mumbai: Despite record-breaking viewership and soaring ad spends, most ads aired during IPL 2025 may have already faded from public memory. While the on-field cricket remains fiercely competitive, advertising creativity appears to be on autopilot, raising serious questions about return on investment and long-term brand impact.