Wanindu Hasaranga has been sold to Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) for ₹10.75 crore. The Sri Lankan all-rounder had a base price of ₹1 crore. Wanindu Hasaranga is among top five T20 players in the world currently. He has been a part of RCB. Indian off-spinner Washington Sundar went to SunRisers Hyderabad (SRH) for ₹8.75 crore. Sundar had a base price of ₹1.75 crore.