OPEN APP
Home / News / IPL Auction: Sri Lankan Hasaranga gets 10.75 cr, most expensive foreign player now
Listen to this article

Wanindu Hasaranga has been sold to Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) for 10.75 crore. The Sri Lankan all-rounder had a base price of 1 crore. Wanindu Hasaranga is among top five T20 players in the world currently. He has been a part of RCB. Indian off-spinner Washington Sundar went to SunRisers Hyderabad (SRH) for 8.75 crore. Sundar had a base price of 1.75 crore.

Similarly, Krunal Pandya was sold to Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) for 8.25 crore.

Australian all-rounder Mitchell Marsh went to Delhi Capitals (DC) for 6.50 crore. He had a base price of 2 crore.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters
* Enter a valid email
* Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Never miss a story! Stay connected and informed with Mint. Download our App Now!!

Close
Recommended For You

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
×
Edit Profile
Get alerts on WhatsApp
 My ReadsRedeem a Gift CardLogout