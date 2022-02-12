IPL Auction: Sri Lankan Hasaranga gets 10.75 cr, most expensive foreign player now

IPL Auction: Sri Lankan Hasaranga gets ₹10.75 cr, most expensive foreign player now1 min read . 04:19 PM IST
- Sri Lankan all-rounder had a base price of ₹1 crore
Wanindu Hasaranga has been sold to Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) for ₹10.75 crore. The Sri Lankan all-rounder had a base price of ₹1 crore. Wanindu Hasaranga is among top five T20 players in the world currently. He has been a part of RCB. Indian off-spinner Washington Sundar went to SunRisers Hyderabad (SRH) for ₹8.75 crore. Sundar had a base price of ₹1.75 crore.
Similarly, Krunal Pandya was sold to Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) for ₹8.25 crore.
Australian all-rounder Mitchell Marsh went to Delhi Capitals (DC) for ₹6.50 crore. He had a base price of ₹2 crore.
