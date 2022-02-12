Livemint wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / News / IPL Auction: Sri Lankan Hasaranga gets 10.75 cr, most expensive foreign player now

IPL Auction: Sri Lankan Hasaranga gets 10.75 cr, most expensive foreign player now

Wanindu Hasaranga. (Photo by ISHARA S. KODIKARA / AFP)
1 min read . 04:19 PM IST Livemint

  • Sri Lankan all-rounder had a base price of 1 crore

Wanindu Hasaranga has been sold to Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) for 10.75 crore. The Sri Lankan all-rounder had a base price of 1 crore. Wanindu Hasaranga is among top five T20 players in the world currently. He has been a part of RCB. Indian off-spinner Washington Sundar went to SunRisers Hyderabad (SRH) for 8.75 crore. Sundar had a base price of 1.75 crore.

Similarly, Krunal Pandya was sold to Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) for 8.25 crore.

Australian all-rounder Mitchell Marsh went to Delhi Capitals (DC) for 6.50 crore. He had a base price of 2 crore.

