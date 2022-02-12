IPL Auction: Sri Lankan Hasaranga gets 10.75 cr, most expensive foreign player now

Listen to this article Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

Wanindu Hasaranga has been sold to Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) for ₹10.75 crore. The Sri Lankan all-rounder had a base price of ₹1 crore. Wanindu Hasaranga is among top five T20 players in the world currently. He has been a part of RCB. Indian off-spinner Washington Sundar went to SunRisers Hyderabad (SRH) for ₹8.75 crore. Sundar had a base price of ₹1.75 crore.

Australian all-rounder Mitchell Marsh went to Delhi Capitals (DC) for ₹6.50 crore. He had a base price of ₹2 crore.

