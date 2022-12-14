IPO frenzy makes Dubai a hotspot for idle bankers chasing deals

The Middle East frenzy — which has seen 42 regional listings in just over 11 months — is all the more significant given that new offerings are almost at a standstill in other financial centers as market volatility and rising interest rates impact deals. Eight out of this year’s 10 largest IPOs in EMEA are in the Gulf, setting the region on course for its second-best year for share sales, eclipsed only by 2019 when Aramco pulled off its record $29.4 billion listing. And the rush of deals is showing no sign of slowing.