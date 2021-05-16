Subscribe
Home >News >IPO-bound Flipkart appoints Dinkar Ayilavarapu as head of strategy

IPO-bound Flipkart appoints Dinkar Ayilavarapu as head of strategy

Premium
Dinkar Ayilavarapu is a former partner from management consulting firm Bain & Co.
2 min read . 05:37 PM IST Madhurima Nandy

  • In an internal mail to employees on Sunday, Flipkart Group CEO Kalyan Krishnamurthy said Ayilavarapu is joining as vice-president, corporate strategy.
  • Ayilavarapu has worked at Bain for 14 years in their India, New York, and South Africa offices.

Flipkart has appointed a former partner at management consulting firm Bain & Co. Dinkar Ayilavarapu as its new head of strategy in a key hire by the Walmart-owned e-commerce firm.

In an internal mail to employees on Sunday, Flipkart Group CEO Kalyan Krishnamurthy said Ayilavarapu is joining as vice-president, corporate strategy.

In an internal mail to employees on Sunday, Flipkart Group CEO Kalyan Krishnamurthy said Ayilavarapu is joining as vice-president, corporate strategy.

In an internal mail to employees on Sunday, Flipkart Group CEO Kalyan Krishnamurthy said Ayilavarapu is joining as vice-president, corporate strategy.

“In this role, Dinkar will report to me and lead the corporate strategy team working closely with our business leaders to further strengthen our vision and OKR planning. The business strategy and business transformation teams will continue to be part of the corporate strategy team," Krishnamurthy said.

Mint has reviewed a copy of the email.

Ayilavarapu hasworked at Bain for 14 years in their India, New York, and South Africa offices and was a part of their technology, media, telecom, and M&A practices. He has also worked with ITC Ltd and Accenture Plc.

As Walmart Inc.’s Indian unit readies itself for an initial share sale to take advantage of booming online sales that has boosted valuations, it has been making a number of appointments and changes in leadership roles.

In March, it appointed former Unilever Plc executive Hemant Badri as senior vice-president, supply chain. Amitesh Jha, who was leading the Ekart-Myntra Supply Chain and Jeeves-F1 operations was assigned a new role in category design operations (CDO) and marketing, merchandising, and monetization (M3) organization, where he will oversee the consumables, customers, and marketing charters.

Ranjith Boyanapalli, senior vice-president, fintech and payments group will take on additional responsibilities of customer experience (CX), marketplace, and the central liquidation team (CLT).

In December, the e-commerce firm had made several changes to its board, including naming group chief executive officer Kalyan Krishnamurthy as a director.

Keki Mistry, vice-chairman, and chief executive of mortgage lender Housing Development Finance Corp. Ltd (HDFC); Walmart’s chief technology officer Suresh Kumar; and Leigh Hopkins, executive vice-president of strategy and development for Walmart International, also joined Flipkart’s board.

