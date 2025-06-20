IPO-bound Gaja names ex-Sebi chief Sinha as non-executive chair, rejigs board
Gaja Capital Alternatives AMC, which is looking to raise ₹500 crore from an initial public offering, will become the first standalone private equity firm in India to list on the exchanges.
Gaja Capital Alternatives AMC, a homegrown private equity firm, has appointed former Securities and Exchange Board of India chief U.K. Sinha as non-executive chairman and rejigged its board of directors, as the company prepares to launch an initial public offering (IPO).