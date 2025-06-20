This development comes amid rising interest in India’s asset management companies (AMCs). Recently, ICICI Prudential AMC announced plans to go public. Market experts expect the firm to be valued at ₹1 trillion. Mutual fund AMCs and wealth management firms such as HDFC AMC, Nippon Life AMC, UTI AMC, Aditya Birla Sun Life AMC, 360 One (formerly IIFL Wealth), Anand Rathi Wealth, and Nuvama have already gone public, and many of them have delivered strong returns since their respective listings. Nuvama Wealth Management's stock, for example, has surged 200% since its listing in September 2023.