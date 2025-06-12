IPO-bound Groww sees 3x jump in profit in FY25
Summary
Alongside the jump in profit, sources confirmed that the startup closed its $200 million Series F funding round. The investment was led by the Government of Singapore Investment Corporation (GIC), the sovereign wealth fund of the island nation. With this, the company's valuation stands at $7 bn.
Stock-broking app Groww has seen its profit jump more than threefold in FY25 to ₹1,819 crore, people familiar with the matter said, as the investment platform prepares to launch its initial public offering (IPO).
Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.more
topics
Read Next Story