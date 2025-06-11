Iqbal Khan steps down as national corporate lead from JSA

Mumbai: Iqbal Khan has stepped down as national corporate lead at JSA Advocates and Solicitors.

Khan joined JSA from Shardul Amarchand Mangaldas in October 2024, along with a team of 18 lawyers, including three retained partners, strengthening mergers, acquisitions and private equity teams in JSA’s corporate practice.

"Iqbal Khan has communicated his resignation to JSA. The exit modalities will be worked out mutually keeping in mind the interest of clients, teams involved and the firm,” Vivek Chandy, JSA's managing partner, said in a statement on Wednesday. “JSA has grown exponentially over the last 18 months and has integrated well with all its lateral partners who are aligned with the culture and values of the firm. The firm will continue to aggressively pursue its growth path and wishes Iqbal well."

Khan's exit comes as top law firms witness mass movement to rivals. He was brought into JSA to work closely with the joint managing partners, practice area chairs, and the executive committee to fortify the firm’s corporate practice and augment its range of services.

Prior to joining JSA, he was with Paul Weiss and Kirkland & Ellis in the United States. Khan also holds a J.D. from Columbia Law School (Harlan Fiske Stone Scholar); the Parker School Certificate for Achievement in International and Comparative Law; and LLB from the London School of Economics and Political Science.

He was the editor of the Columbia Journal of European Law and has been ranked as one of the top M&A and private equity lawyers in India by various legal rankings.