iQoo 11 5G sale begins for Prime members on Amazon: Things to know

iQoo 11 5G features

The smartphone comes with a 6.78-inch 2K E6 AMOLED display with a refresh rate of 144Hz. The display supports 1,800 nits of peak brightness. This handset from iQoo is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 processor coupled with up to 16GB of LPDDR5x RAM and comes with extended RAM 3.0 feature which can be used to add 8GB of extra virtual RAM.