iQoo 11 5G sale begins for Prime members on Amazon: Things to know

iQoo unveiled its flagship – iQoo 11 5G in India earlier this week. The smartphone comes powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 processor. It is now up for sale on Amazon for Prime members. For others, it will be available from January 13 onwards.
iQoo 11 5G price
iQoo 11 5G is offered in two RAM models – 8GB and 16GB paired with 256GB internal storage capacity. The 8GB RAM variant cost ₹59,999, while the 16GB RAM model is priced at ₹64,999.
As part of the introductory offer, buyers can get a discount of ₹5,000 using HDFC Bank and ICICI Bank cards. Amazon Prime members can avail a discount of ₹1,000 on the phone’s purchase. There is an exchange bonus of up to ₹3,000 on Vivo and iQoo old smartphones.
iQoo 11 5G features
The smartphone comes with a 6.78-inch 2K E6 AMOLED display with a refresh rate of 144Hz. The display supports 1,800 nits of peak brightness. This handset from iQoo is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 processor coupled with up to 16GB of LPDDR5x RAM and comes with extended RAM 3.0 feature which can be used to add 8GB of extra virtual RAM.
The iQoo 11 5G runs on Android 13 based Funtouch OS 13. For optics, the smartphone houses a triple rear camera setup headed by a 50MP ISOCELL GN5 primary sensor with OIS support. It packs a 13MP telephoto sensor and an 8MP ultrawide angle lens with a 116 degree field of view. For selfies and video calling, the handset comes with a 16MP front camera sensor. Interestingly, the smartphone comes with a V2 imaging chip that can be used to record 4K videos at night.
It packs a 5,000mAh battery with a 120W FlashCharge support. The company claims that the phone can charge up to 50 percent within eight minutes. In terms of sensor, the smartphone supports an in-display fingerprint sensor, ambient light sensor, Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5.3 and more.
