Iran Accuses West of ‘Misleading’ Concerns Over Nuclear Weapons

(Bloomberg) -- Iran accused Germany, France and the UK of escalating tensions by threatening a possible revocation of some sanctions relief that was granted under a 2015 nuclear deal.

That deal — known as the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action — is the “best option with no alternatives," and its revival is in the interest of all participants, Saeid Iravani, Iran’s ambassador to the United Nations, wrote in a letter to the Security Council dated June 5 and reviewed by Bloomberg News.

The JCPOA unraveled after President Donald Trump withdrew the US from it in 2018 and reimposed sanctions on Iran. Tehran responded by restricting some UN nuclear watchdog activities and dramatically boosting uranium enrichment.

Iran sent the letter after the three countries this week expressed concern over Iran’s recent actions, and highlighted their worries that the original nuclear deal stipulates UN sanctions on Tehran will be permanently lifted in October 2025.

Those concerns were included in a move to censure Iran at the International Atomic Energy Agency after its inspectors reported Tehran hasn’t helped resolve a probe into uranium particles. The measure passed thanks to support mostly from Western countries.

Iravani said Western countries’ concerns over the expiration of the agreement are “misleading, irrelevant and provocative" given the “absolutely peaceful nature" of Iran’s nuclear program.

The criticism at the IAEA also follows recent statements by current and former Iranian officials that the country could shift its nuclear doctrine toward allowing the building of a nuclear bomb.

Iravani said the agreement, which was negotiated under then-President Barack Obama and scrapped by Trump, “exemplified successful dialogue and diplomacy."

