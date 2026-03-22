Iran claims it has shot down ‘invading’ US F-15 fighter jet near Hormuz Island: Watch video

Iran on Sunday said its Armed Forces have shot down an enemy F-15 fighter jet in the skies over the country’s southern coast. According to Iranian state media reports, the Joint Air Defense Command intercepted and fired ground-to-air missiles at the F-15 fighter jet near Hormuz Island.
The Iranian Army statement added that investigations are underway to learn about the fate of the F-15.
Iranian media also shared a purported video of the downing of the F-15 fighter jet.
The US has so far not commented on the Iranian claims. Apart from the US, other Middle East nations, including Saudi Arabia, Israel and Qatar, also have F-15s in their fleet.
If confirmed, this will be the fourth F-15 the US has lost since the start of the war with Iran on February 28. Earlier this month, three US Air Force F-15E Strike Eagle fighter jets were mistakenly shot down over Kuwait by Kuwaiti air defenses.
Bobins loves telling the human side of all stories, from the intersection of geopolitics, international relations, and conflicts around the world. In his nearly one-and-a-half-decade career as a journalist, Bobins has covered South Asia, the Middle East, and North America, from elections to mass protests and conflicts. <br> Bobins has also done extensive reporting on environmental issues, climate change, and sustainability, focusing on solutions and people working to make the planet a better place to live. <br> In 2018, Bobins was awarded by Times Internet for the impact of his story on Delhi tree cuttings. Bobins also loves telling the stories of Indian startups and the journey of their founders. <br> Total Years of Experience: 14 <br> Years of experience at LM: Bobins has been a part of Live Mint since February 2026 <br> Interests: When he is not tracking conflicts, Bobins loves to cook, travel across India, click photos, and watch documentaries on history. Past Experience: Before joining Live Mint, Bobins worked with The Indian Express, where he led the Global Breaking News coverage, Indiatimes, where he led the news team, covering everything trending, ANI, where the focus of his coverage was South Asia, and NBS News. <br> Current Role: Bobins is currently working as an Assistant Editor at Live Mint.