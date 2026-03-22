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Iran claims it has shot down ‘invading’ US F-15 fighter jet near Hormuz Island: Watch video

Iran claims to have shot down an enemy F-15 fighter jet near Hormuz Island, with investigations ongoing. The US and other Middle Eastern nations have not commented on the situation, while Iranian media has released a video of the incident.

Bobins Vayalil Abraham
Updated22 Mar 2026, 05:39 PM IST
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US F-15 fighter jet
US F-15 fighter jet
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Iran on Sunday said its Armed Forces have shot down an enemy F-15 fighter jet in the skies over the country’s southern coast. According to Iranian state media reports, the Joint Air Defense Command intercepted and fired ground-to-air missiles at the F-15 fighter jet near Hormuz Island.

The Iranian Army statement added that investigations are underway to learn about the fate of the F-15.

Iranian media also shared a purported video of the downing of the F-15 fighter jet.

The US has so far not commented on the Iranian claims. Apart from the US, other Middle East nations, including Saudi Arabia, Israel and Qatar, also have F-15s in their fleet.

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If confirmed, this will be the fourth F-15 the US has lost since the start of the war with Iran on February 28. Earlier this month, three US Air Force F-15E Strike Eagle fighter jets were mistakenly shot down over Kuwait by Kuwaiti air defenses.

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Bobins Vayalil Abraham

Bobins loves telling the human side of all stories, from the intersection of geopolitics, international relations, and conflicts around the world. In ...Read More

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