Iran claims it has shot down ‘invading’ US F-15 fighter jet near Hormuz Island: Watch video

Iran on Sunday said its Armed Forces have shot down an enemy F-15 fighter jet in the skies over the country’s southern coast. According to Iranian state media reports, the Joint Air Defense Command intercepted and fired ground-to-air missiles at the F-15 fighter jet near Hormuz Island.
The Iranian Army statement added that investigations are underway to learn about the fate of the F-15.
Iranian media also shared a purported video of the downing of the F-15 fighter jet.
The US has so far not commented on the Iranian claims. Apart from the US, other Middle East nations, including Saudi Arabia, Israel and Qatar, also have F-15s in their fleet.
If confirmed, this will be the fourth F-15 the US has lost since the start of the war with Iran on February 28. Earlier this month, three US Air Force F-15E Strike Eagle fighter jets were mistakenly shot down over Kuwait by Kuwaiti air defenses.