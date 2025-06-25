Iran confirms Commander Ali Shadmani killed in Israeli airstrike, vows 'severe revenge'

Iran's armed forces confirmed on Wednesday the death of top Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps commander Ali Shadmani following an Israeli air strike last week, state media reported.

Advertisement

The military's Khatam al-Anbiya Central Headquarters, which Shadmani led, vowed "severe revenge" for what it called the "criminal act" by Israeli forces, announcing the commander had died from injuries sustained in the attack, according to the IRNA state news agency.

Shadmani died just days after he took over the role from Gholam Ali Rashid, who was killed in the first days of Israel's attacks.

On June 13, Israel launched a major bombing campaign targeting Iranian nuclear facilities and senior military figures.

The Israel Defence Forces (IDF) on 17 June claimed that it has killed Iran's senior-most military official and Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei's closest military advisor, Ali Shadmani, in an air force strike in Tehran.

Advertisement

In a post on X, IDF stated, “For the second time in 5 days, the IDF has eliminated Iran's War-Time Chief of Staff, the regime's top military commander. Ali Shadmani, Iran's senior-most military official and Khamenei's closest military advisor, was killed in an IAF strike in central Tehran, following precise intelligence.”

The Israel Defence Forces (IDF) on 17 June claimed that it has killed Iran's senior-most military official and Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei's closest military advisor, Ali Shadmani, in an air force strike in Tehran.

Advertisement

Israel killed at least 627 people in Iran during war The spokesperson for Iran’s Health Ministry has released an updated death toll from Israel’s attacks on Iranian territory.

In a post on X, Hossein Kermanpour said at least 627 people were killed and 4,870 wounded in Israeli strikes.

Tehran recorded the highest number of casualties, followed by Kermanshah, with Khuzestan, Lorestan, and Isfahan reporting significant losses, he said.

“I make no judgments,” Kermanpour wrote. “I do not describe the painful scenes of the arrival of injured children, mothers, and civilians, and I leave it to the judgment of humanity’s conscience today.”

About 86.1 percent of the Iranian victims died at the scene, while 13.9 percent succumbed to their wounds in hospitals.