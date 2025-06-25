Iran confirms nuclear installations ‘badly damaged’ by 'repeated attacks'

Iran’s Foreign Ministry spokesman Esmaeil Baghaei says nuclear installations ‘badly damaged’ after US and Israeli air strikes.

Advertisement

Pressed on the condition of Iran’s nuclear sites hit by US and Israeli attacks, Baghaei says, “Yes, our nuclear installations have been badly damaged.”

“That’s for sure because [they have] come under repeated attacks,” the Iranian minister said.

“I have nothing to add on this issue because it’s a matter of technical issue,” he went on, noting that the Atomic Energy Organization of Iran and other relevant agencies are addressing it.

Baghaei says its ‘natural’ for Iran to reconsider ties with IAEA Iran's Esmaeil Baghaei confirmed that Iran’s parliament has voted to suspend – but not end – cooperation with the UN’s nuclear watchdog, the IAEA. Iran’s parliament had passed bill to suspend cooperation with UN’s IAEA.

The legislation “talks about suspending not putting an end to the cooperation,” Baghaei explained to Al Jazeera. “Don’t you think it is only natural for the representatives of a nation that has come under an egregious act of aggression to reconsider the way they have been dealing with the IAEA?”

Advertisement

Baghaei stated that the bill to end Tehran’s cooperation with the UN nuclear watchdog, the IAEA, sets conditions for Iran’s future engagement with the agency, including guarantees for the safety and security of Iranian scientists and nuclear facilities.

The bill passed in the Iranian parliament on Wednesday also calls for respect for Iran’s rights under the NPT – the international treaty under which non-nuclear-weapon states commit not to pursue nuclear arms but have the right to develop peaceful nuclear energy, Baghaeitold Al Jazeera.

“If we are going to be a responsible member of the NPT, we have to be able to enjoy the rights that are afforded to every state of this treaty,” added Baghaei.

Iran ‘suffered a lot’ from war, but stood ‘resolute’ Iran agreed to the ceasefire with Israel after being approached by Qatar, which had been contacted by the US, said Iran’s Foreign Ministry spokesman according to Al Jazeera report.

Advertisement

While Iranian people “suffered a lot” from the war, they stood firmly against attacks from the US and Israel, the Iranian minister told Al Jazeera.

“Our people were massacred by Israel aggression,” Baghaei said, adding, “That’s war crimes, crimes against humanity and they (Israel) have to be held accountable”