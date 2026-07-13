Iran conflict strains US missile stockpiles: New report raises concerns over future war readiness

The United States' stockpile of missiles has been significantly reduced following the recent conflict with Iran, raising concerns among defence analysts about the country's preparedness for future military confrontations, CNN reported.

Although President Donald Trump has declared the Iran conflict over, experts told CNN that prolonged military operations or another major conflict could place severe pressure on the Pentagon's already depleted missile inventory.

According to the report, analysts believe the situation could affect Washington's ability to deter or respond effectively to potential military threats from China or North Korea if replenishment does not keep pace with demand.

Mark Cancian, a retired Marine Corps colonel and defence analyst at the Center for Strategic and International Studies (CSIS), told CNN that if military operations had continued at the same pace for several more days, the United States would have faced a significantly higher level of strategic risk, particularly in the Indo-Pacific region.

The early phase of the conflict, known as Operation Epic Fury, required the US military to launch thousands of precision-guided missiles for long-range strikes and missile defence operations. According to a CSIS assessment cited by CNN, by the time the fighting ended, the Pentagon had used at least half of its THAAD ballistic missile interceptors, nearly half of its Patriot air defence interceptors and around 30% of its Tomahawk land-attack missiles.

Rebuilding inventories could take years According to CNN, rebuilding these stockpiles will not be immediate. Current Pentagon delivery schedules indicate the US receives roughly 15 new Tomahawk missiles and 20 Patriot interceptors each month, while no THAAD missile deliveries are expected during 2026.

CSIS estimates it could take three years or longer for inventories of critical systems such as THAAD and Patriot missiles to return to pre-conflict levels.

Elaine McCusker, a senior fellow at the American Enterprise Institute and former acting Pentagon comptroller, told CNN that replenishing most ammunition stockpiles would likely take between two and five years.

Retired Army lieutenant general John Ferrari also noted that Congress has yet to approve dedicated funding to replace missiles expended during the conflict, leaving the Defence Department dependent on its normal procurement cycle.

While the ceasefire reduced the immediate pace of missile usage, experts cautioned that production remains insufficient to quickly restore inventories.

Pentagon says military remains fully prepared The Pentagon has rejected suggestions that current stockpile levels undermine US military readiness.

Chief Pentagon spokesperson Sean Parnell said America's armed forces remain fully equipped to carry out missions whenever required, adding that recent operations had demonstrated the military's extensive capabilities.

According to CNN, the Defence Department has invoked the Defence Production Act to accelerate missile manufacturing and has signed agreements aimed at expanding production capacity. However, experts believe these measures will take time to produce meaningful results.

Licensing arrangements allowing allies such as Germany and Ukraine to manufacture Patriot interceptor missiles could also reduce pressure on American production lines, although such projects remain years away from full-scale output.