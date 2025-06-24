Iran denies ceasefire violation as Israel warns of ‘forceful’ response

Israel-Iran Ceasefire: News about a missile attack by Iran on Israel after the ceasefire between the two countries took effect is "denied", Iranian media reported, quoting state TV. "Victory has forced Israel to unilaterally accept defeat and stop its aggression," said Iran, as quoted by Fars News.

Advertisement

The Supreme National Security Council, the top security body of Iran, stated, "Iran's armed forces have no trust in the words of its enemies and will keep a finger on the trigger to respond to any further act of aggression," according to Fars News.

LIVE Updates on Israel-Iran Ceasefire The Israeli military said earlier it detected missile launches from Iran, to which Israeli Defence Minister Israel Katz said Israel would respond “forcefully”.

Katz said the military had been instructed to carry out high-intensity operations against targets in Tehran.

Israel will 'respond forcefully' to Iran The Israeli military reported two missiles fired from Iran mid-morning on Tuesday, leading sirens to blare in the north several hours after US President Donald Trump announced a ceasefire plan, Agence France-Presse reported earlier.

Advertisement

The Israeli army initially said it had identified missiles launched from Iran 2.5 hours after the start of the ceasefire. “Two missiles were launched from Iran and they were intercepted,” a military official told AFP, with the army saying people could leave shelters about 15 minutes after the first alert.

Israeli Defence Minister Israel Katz said on Tuesday he has ordered the country’s military to respond forcefully to what he said was Iran’s violation of a ceasefire with Israel, Reuters reports.

The directive followed an announcement by the military that it had detected missile launches from Iran towards Israel. The Israeli military said it was working to shoot down Iranian missiles after detecting the launch.

Katz said the military had now been instructed to carry out high-intensity operations against targets in Tehran.

Advertisement

He said, “In light of Iran’s blatant violation of the ceasefire declared by the President of the United States – through the launch of missiles toward Israel – and in accordance with the Israeli government’s policy to respond forcefully to any breach, I have instructed the IDF (Israel Defence Forces) … to continue high-intensity operations targeting regime assets and terror infrastructure in Tehran.”

Waves of missiles from Iran A fragile peace appeared to take hold early on Tuesday, with reports of hostilities ceasing following six waves of missile launches by Iran.

Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi implied the strikes were launched just before a 07.30 GMT deadline announced by Trump.

“The military operations of our powerful Armed Forces to punish Israel for its aggression continued until the very last minute,” he wrote on social media.

Advertisement

Israel-Iran plan to end 12-day war Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said in a statement on Tuesday morning that Israel had agreed to the truce proposal announced by US President Donald Trump overnight. Earlier, Iranian state television reported that the ceasefire had begun.