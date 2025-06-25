Iran hangs 3 for spying for Israel; arrested 700 in sweeping crackdown during 12-day conflict with Tel Aviv

In a sweeping crackdown to punish those with links to Israel, Iran said on Wednesday, June 25, that it has executed three men for spying for Benjamin Netanyahu. The hanging comes a day after Israel and Iran agreed to the Donald Trump-initiated mediation after 12 days of heightened conflict over Tehran's possession of nuclear weapons.

During the conflict, Iran also arrested at least 700 persons, accused of ties with Israel.

The three men who have been executed by Iran have been identified as Idris Ali, Azad Shojai and Rasoul Ahmad Rasoul. The executions took place in Urmia, a northwestern city near the border with Turkey, the judiciary said, sharing photos of the three men in blue prison uniforms.

The Iranian judiciary said, “Idris Ali, Azad Shojai and Rasoul Ahmad Rasoul, who attempted to import equipment into the country to carry out assassinations, were arrested and tried for... cooperation favouring the Zionist regime.”

“The sentence was carried out this morning…and they were hanged.”

Iran is known for arresting and executing individuals accused of working for Israel. After Israel launched strikes on Iran on June 13, Iran had vowed swift trials for people arrested on suspicion of collaborating with its arch-foe.

Three days ago, the Iranian authorities executed a man convicted of being an agent for Israel's Mossad spy service, the judiciary said.

Judiciary's Mizan Online website said, “Majid Mosayebi... was hanged this morning after going through the full process of criminal procedure and after his sentence was confirmed by the Supreme Court,” adding that Mosayebi sought to provide “sensitive information ... to Mossad”.