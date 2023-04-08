Iran installs cameras in public places to identify, penalise unveiled women2 min read . Updated: 08 Apr 2023, 05:21 PM IST
After they have been identified, violators will receive 'warning text messages as to the consequences'
In a further attempt to rein in increasing numbers of women defying the compulsory dress code, Iranian authorities are installing cameras in public places and thoroughfares to identify and penalise unveiled women, the police announced on Saturday.
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message
×